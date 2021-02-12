Cold, damp weather continues across the Piedmont Triad with chance for freezing rain

Cold and damp weather continues.

For areas in the Piedmont, mainly I-85 and north, some of this has been freezing rain and it will continue into early Saturday.

Late tonight, precipitation intensity will pick up and there will be periods of freezing rain. Areas in the south that dip to 32 or colder should climb back above freezing by mid-morning. Areas in the Triad may take until near lunch. Again a light glaze in the south and amounts closer to 1/10″ in the Triad with a few pockets possibly seeing near 2/10″, mainly across the northern Triad.

Some of the Virginia border counties may see amounts reach or exceed 1/4″.

Highs on Saturday from 37 across the south to 35 in the Triad and 33/34 across the far north.

There is a chance for a light rain Saturday night, possibly some light freezing rain. Lows near 32.

Sunday we expect rain with highs in the lower 40s.