City of High Point releases interactive snowplow map

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of High Point released an interactive snowplow map that shows where crews are putting their priority after the winter storm over the weekend.

The hospital and downtown area are in the center of the map and are receiving the most attention.

Priority one, two and three snow routes are around the hospital and downtown.

After getting through Sunday’s winter storm, the FOX8 Max Weather Team is looking ahead to this coming weekend when we could see a second round.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see highs in the 40s, above freezing, but that may begin to change Thursday night.

“Late in the day on our Thursday, there’s a chance some of that cold air could catch up with that moisture,” Ewing said. “It might end as a little bit of snow, but it looks most of the attention will be toward Friday when perhaps some additional moisture will surge into our cold air.”

Ewing said it’s too early to talk about amounts, but, as of Tuesday morning, the current forecast shows a chance of moderate impacts across the eastern parts of North Carolina with “some” impacts in the Triad and to the west.

Any wintry weather we see is expected to move up the East Coast by Saturday.

“As we get closer and closer to our Friday, we will fine-tune this forecast and nail down some numbers, but it looks like the models are starting to trend toward something happening on our Friday, so just keep that in mind,” Ewing said.