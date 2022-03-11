Chances for severe weather early Saturday morning in Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — The weather is looking a little rough for the weekend!

Friday night we’ll see a cold front coming through. Expect heavy rain and thunderstorms early Saturday morning.

These storms could be strong to severe, Meteorologist Emily Byrd says. It seems like the greatest threat of severe weather is further to the east of the Triad, but there is still a chance of rough weather early Saturday.

The rain should be moving out before noon, but the temperatures are going to stay chilly for Saturday and Sunday!

As for snow? Well, there’s a chance for it west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. High elevations may see some snow mixed with rain, but the Piedmont Triad is going to be spared the frosty stuff.

All in all, a good weekend to stay inside and catch up on some TV or make some soup.