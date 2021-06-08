Chance for storms remains in the forecast for the rest of the week; severe weather threat is minimal

(WGHP) — We remain in a humid and damp airmass with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly in the afternoon and evenings.

The radar has been a little bit quieter on Tuesday, with not much going on storm-wise in the immediate Piedmont.

Storms may still develop on Tuesday evening, but if they do, they will not last long.

Looking ahead, the severe weather threat is minimal all the way through Friday morning.

Highs will be in the mid-80s the rest of the work week with lows around 70.

Over the weekend, a cold front will slide in from the north. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will remain high on Saturday, near 60% and then fall to 35% behind the front on Sunday.

Sunday will be a pretty good day with partly cloudy skies.

Highs over the weekend will be around 83 each day and lows from 69 on Saturday to 66 on Sunday.

Next week starts off mainly dry.

It will be partly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with highs around 85 and lows around 66.