Chance for snowflakes in the Piedmont on Monday morning, early evening as rain moves through

Monday is going to be a cloudy day with scattered showers.
In the morning, a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain across the northern part of the Piedmont.
People in the Piedmont might also have a chance to see a few snowflakes moving across the area early Monday evening.
No accumulation is expected.
Outside of our very small snow chances, Monday will feature scattered rain showers with highs only in the mid 40s.
Tuesday will be sunny with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny with lows in the middle 20s and highs in the low 50s.
Thursday will be a sunny day with lows in the low 30s and highs near 60.
Friday will be sunny with lows in the middle 30s and highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday will be cloudy with a small rain chance with lows near 40 and highs near 60.
Sunday will have scattered showers followed by partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid 50s.
