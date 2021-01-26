Chance for snow late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning

The Piedmont Triad could see some snow later this week.

Tomorrow we expect clouds to thicken and rain to return from the south. Our best chance to reach the Triad will be later afternoon and evening. Highs in low to mid-50s.

As cold air pours in tomorrow night, this rain is expected to mix with and change to snow, near or after midnight.

At the same time, temperatures will be falling from the upper 30s to the lower 30s. Once we get to the lower 30s, the precipitation will be near ending between 4 and 5 a.m.

Given the warm soil temperatures in the 40s, much of the snow that falls will melt. However, if it comes down hard enough, some could accumulate.

As always, any pockets where it falls hard enough could produce some slush on roadways. Given the brief period with air temps in the lower 30s with precipitation falling, amounts of snow accumulation should remain low, generally below 1/2 inch with a few pockets near 1″.

During the day Thursday, skies will clear out rapidly and highs will hold in the lower 40s.

The stretch from Thursday afternoon into Saturday will remain dry and chilly. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.