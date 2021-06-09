Chance for showers, thunderstorms persists throughout rest of workweek; chance for severe weather remains low

(WGHP) — There will be two more days of showers and storms, and then we start to see some improvement in the weather pattern.

As of Wednesday evening, the radar is not significantly active, with only very isolated showers and storms.

The rain has been beneficial and we still have good chances for a few more days, but I am sure many want to see more sun and lower humidity, that is coming too.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms again this evening through Friday. Lows around 69 and highs around 83 the next two days.

On Friday night a cold front will slide into the area and then through the area on Saturday. As it slides in and through, it will bring more showers and thunderstorms. Behind it, partly cloudy skies return and the chance for raindrops drops to 25 percent on Sunday and 20 percent on Monday. High go back to the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will drop.

Throughout the rest of the workweek, there is not a significant risk for severe weather in the Triad, with only the risk of general thunderstorms.

Later next week will be partly cloudy to sunny with highs from 87 on Tuesday to 82 on Wednesday. Lows will fall back to 62 on Wednesday.