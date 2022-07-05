(WGHP) — There’s a chance strong storms could blow through the Triad this week.

On Tuesday the heat index will be nearly 100 as heat and humidity increase. Later in the day, there’s a chance for storms to move into the area from Virginia. Counties along the border have a Level 2 or “slight” risk for a storm.

South of that, there’s a Level 1 or “marginal” risk of strong storms between four and nine p.m. Tuesday.

That risk increases later in the week, with much of the Piedmont Triad area under a Level 2 risk for Wednesday and Thursday. This means that storms could produce strong, damaging winds.

Temperatures will stay sky high until the weekend, when meteorologist Emily Byrd says it will slip back down into the mid-80s for Saturday and Sunday.