Burlington community cleaning up after storm damages multiple homes in neighborhood

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington community is cleaning up after a storm rolled through on Thursday afternoon and caused damage in a neighborhood.

Homeowners on Ethans Way in Burlington told FOX8’s Allison Smith that they’re lucky to be alive.

A dozen homes, if not more, on Ethans Way are dealing with damaged siding, and the power is currently out in the neighborhood.

Neighbors are powering up their generators for the night.

The storm also ripped a 50-year-old picnic shelter out of the ground at Springwood Presbyterian Church in Burlington.

A tornado warning was issued for Guliford, Forsyth, Randolph and Davidson counties.

At 5:13 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Randleman to 11 miles east of High Rock Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph.

This storm system has already heavily impacted Deep South states. Alabama has seen several tornados, and tornados have been reported in Mississippi and Louisiana. No one has been hurt as of Thursday morning.