Bundle up! Freeze Warning in effect for Piedmont Triad on Thursday morning

You may need to pack on the layers to get out to the car for your morning commute.

With temperatures in the 20s and 30s, a Freeze Warning is in effect for the whole Piedmont Triad on Thursday morning. The warning will expire at 8 a.m. for most of the Triad and 9 a.m. for counties to the west.

“Much, much colder than it was this time yesterday,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd. “18 to 20 degrees colder in the Triad itself. Asheboro’s a whopping 26 degrees colder than just 24 hours ago.”

Clear skies are expected to give way to clouds later in the day.

“It’s clear for now,” Byrd said. “Later on today we’re going to have some upper level cold air just swinging across the Piedmont so that’ll kick up some clouds for the afternoon and then we clear out overnight.”

Overnight, the cold continues with lows in the mid-30s by daybreak.

Friday morning will be chilly but we will see a gradual warm up and increasing sunshine.

The good news is that next week is looking much nicer.

“We are going to go through a big warm-up next week, so get ready!” Byrd said. “Temperatures will rise into the mid-70s Monday, near 80° Tuesday, and soundly in the lower 80s Wednesday. All three days, the weather will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.”