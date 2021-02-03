‘Brief wintry mix’ possible early Sunday morning as freezing temperatures kick off workweek

The weekend is expected to bring cold temperatures and possibly a wintry mix, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

The forecast suggests that this weekend will be a mixed bag.

Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy and highs will only reach into the mid-40s.

Saturday night rains could turn into a wintry mix by Sunday morning.

“Sunday, we may have a little brief wintry mix briefly in the very wee hours of the morning, but more notably we’re going to be cold as we begin next week,” Byrd said.

As of Wednesday, Byrd is forecasting a bitter cold low of 26 degrees Sunday, and a low of 28 degrees on Monday. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday’s highs will not make it out of the 40s.