Brief wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow possible in Triad on Monday morning

(WGHP) — The new week could bring a mix of freezing rain, sleet and, yet again, snow.

Saturday and Sunday offered a brief reprieve from the weekend wintry weather after three consecutive weekends of snowflakes and ice, but the break may be short-lived. Monday is expected to be cold and wet, and the FOX8 Max Weather team is keeping a close eye on a chance for wintry weather. There’s no guarantee yet, and the forecast will likely become more clear as we get closer to Monday morning.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing, a low pressure system will form off the southeast coast during the day on Sunday. As the system moves north, clouds will increase Sunday night with a wintry mix possible for early Monday morning.

“A possible mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will change into a cold rain for Monday afternoon,” Ewing said. “Our highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40%. Some light icing will be possible.”

Temperatures across the northwest half of central North Carolina could be cold enough for some brief mixed wintry precipitation early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh as of 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The precipitation, if there is any, is expected to quickly transition to all rain by the afternoon.

“Given the marginal, very near to just above freezing temperatures, and rising temperatures through the day on Mon, any wintry precipitation that does fall is unlikely to accumulate,” NWS said.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Albeit slim, the NWS is reporting a 9% chance of 0.1″ of snow or more in the Guilford and Forsyth county area with slightly higher chances to the north and northwest.

The only areas with any notable chance of an inch or more of snow are North Carolina’s northwestern-most counties.