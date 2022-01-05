‘Brief spell’ of snow with flurries possible in Triad early Friday morning, FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says

(WGHP) — It’s a small dose of winter weather, but winter weather nonetheless.

“A new cold front’s coming in that’s going to bring in some fresh, chilly air,” said FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton. “It’s not going to be terribly cold, but cold enough to make things interesting.”

Snow is expected to hit Kentucky, Tennesee and a little bit in northern Alabama before the system rolls into the Piedmont Triad on Thursday night. It’s expected to exit the area Friday morning and will be followed by more cold air.

According to Denton, the Triad will see a chance of rain at about 9 p.m. before it possibly turns to a rain-snow mix or snow at about 12:30 a.m.

A chance of an inch of more of snow is likely across the mountains, and the foothills are likely to get a dusting with less than a 50% chance of snow.

In Triad, there’s less than a 10% chance of snow, and the chance of a dusting is about 30%.

“So we’re more likely just going to see a brief spell with some flurries, but no issues,” Denton said.

If the Triad does see snow, it’s not expected to accumulate.