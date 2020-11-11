Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse to fly to Honduras after Hurricane Eta left trail of destruction (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina relief group is heading to Honduras to offer help as the island faces widespread devastation from Hurricane Eta.

Samaritan’s Purse, based in Boone, will fly out of Piedmont Triad International Airport on Wednesday.

“Vulnerable communities were left without crucial medical care, clean water, or shelter,” the organization said in a news release. “Today, the international Christian relief organization is airlifting an Emergency Field Hospital, shelter material, hygiene kits and water filtration systems to help impacted families recover from the storm.”

Samaritan’s Purse says that medical staff will provide critical medical care to families and will be able to treat about 100 patients per day.

“In this year filled with hardship and uncertainties, Honduran families are once again facing incredible devastation,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Please pray for these suffering communities as our teams provide immediate aid and point families to the hope found in Jesus Christ.”

