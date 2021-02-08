‘Blast of cold air’ may bring wintry weather for Valentine’s Day, Emily Byrd says

Love may not be the only thing in the air this weekend.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist, “Another blast of cold air is on the way for the weekend, and some wintry weather could develop as well.”

Friday is expected to bring mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s, but highs will only be near 40° on Saturday.

Sunday, highs are only expected to make it into the mid-30s.

If you were counting on a romantic picnic, you’ll want to rethink those plans. Byrd puts the chance of a Valentine’s Day wintry mix at 40%.