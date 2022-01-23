Black ice possible on Triad roads Monday morning; low-pressure system could be cold, wet weather Friday night

(WGHP) — We expect a few clouds overnight, but a sunny day by Monday. The low tonight will be in the mid-20s, so there could possibly be some black ice to contend with early Monday morning. The high Monday in the mid-40s.

A weak low-pressure system will bring clouds into the area Tuesday, but only about a 20% chance there will be any rain involved. The high Tuesday should be around 50, and the low Tuesday night/Wednesday morning near 20.

Expect sunny and dry conditions both Wednesday and Thursday with highs both days around 40.

On Friday, another low-pressure system will likely move towards us from the east. At this point, models are indicating there could be some precipitation involved, but there is disagreement on whether or not it will be all liquid or possibly some sort of a wintry mix Friday night.