Better weather just days away as Thursday, Friday bring high chances for more rain, thunderstorms

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — How much more nasty weather do we need to endure before we get a break? Fortunately, just a couple days.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, yes, Thursday is expected to be, you guessed it, wet.

“It’s going to be cooler and wetter today, so have your umbrella ready to go,” Byrd said. “Highs will be in the lower 80s with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.”

Overnight, scattered showers continue, and yet more rain is likely Friday and Friday night. There is a chance some of the Friday rain will be very heavy.

So where’s the good news? That comes early Saturday morning as the rain tapers off.

“A cold front will drop into the Piedmont Saturday, ushering in drier weather for the weekend,” Byrd said. “Though we will start with mostly cloudy skies, it’s going to become partly cloudy through the day on Saturday. High temperatures will stay cooler, near 80°. We warm back up Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will return to the mid-80s.”

The beginning of the workweek isn’t looking bad either as another cold front heads in from the west. We’re not expecting it to bring rain, but it may push in some very warm air ahead of the front.