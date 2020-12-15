Awaiting the freezing rain; Winter Weather Advisory in place; Here’s the timing

Cold air is in place and now we are waiting on the moisture.

That will return tonight, first as increasing cloudiness starting mid-evening (9 p.m.) and they will thicken from that point on.

A Winter Weather Advisory is already in place for the Triad starting at midnight through noon tomorrow.

We will see a few patches of very light precipitation after 1 a.m., any of the combination of sprinkles, flurries, sleet and freezing drizzle will be possible with non-measurable amounts.

The more significant precipitation gets underway in the southern counties at 3 a.m. and in the Triad after 4 a.m., by this time most of it will fall as freezing rain.

Still, the precipitation will be light and not continuous at this point. The more steady precipitation is in place between 6 and 7 a.m.

From this point through mid-morning (9 a.m.), most areas between Asheboro and the Virginia line will see freezing rain. Some sleet mixed in across the northern counties.

After 9 a.m. the melting line (above 32 degrees) will advance NW at about 15 mph. It will reach the heart of the Triad between 11 a.m.-noon and melting will reach our northernmost counties between 1 and 2 p.m.

In the south where only 3 hours of freezing rain is expected, only a light glaze (less than 1/10″).

Across the Triad with five to six hours, I expect 1/10″.

The northern and westernmost areas of the areas of Triad (Winston-Salem, Summerfield) will see six to seven hours and amounts over 1/10″ and less than 2/10″.

Our northernmost counties (Surry, Stokes, Rockingham) will see seven to eight hours and near or just over 2/10″ along with a coating of sleet.

Lows tonight from 32 in the south to 31 in the Triad to 30 across the north. Highs tomorrow near 35 in the Triad, 37 in the south and 34 in the north.