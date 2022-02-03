As winter storm bears down on US, expect wet conditions throughout the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — For the first time since 2022 started, there’s going to be a reprieve from the winter weather.

Forecasts earlier in the week called for a wintry mix during the weekend, but as the weather has warmed and the models have shifted, it appears the Piedmont Triad will be spared the winter weather.

However, even though we probably won’t see any snow this weekend, we’ll definitely have a wet few days, with totals reaching near an inch in some places in the Triad by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are remaining above freezing until late Friday night or early Saturday morning, but the sun will be out. So put your snow boots away, make sure your umbrella is handy and enjoy the break from the snow!

