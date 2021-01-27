Around 1 to 2 inches of snow expected in Piedmont overnight, Winter Weather Advisory in effect

To see all the local closings and delays, click here.

Winter’s not done yet!

Beginning Wednesday night, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the Piedmont Triad.

According to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton, we’re expected to see rain starting Wednesday night, which is then expected to change over to snow after midnight.

We still expect rain to return by late evening west to east.

Near midnight, this rain should begin to mix with and then change to snow.

Precipitation rates will drive the change over. As the snow falls initially, we will be above freezing.

Still, some pockets may fall hard enough to accumulate before melting. As temperatures fall to around 32 by 3 a.m., it will become easier to stick.

Shortly after, the snow will start ending west to east.

A general 1-2″ will fall across the Triad, with less south and more to the northeast and up in the mountains. Some pockets with heavier precipitation should see higher amounts.

Snow will be ending between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. from west to east.