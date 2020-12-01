Alleghany County Schools on 2-hour delay amid inclement weather

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — Alleghany County Schools are on two-hour delay Tuesday morning as inclement weather kicked off the month of December.

The school system said, “If conditions worsen you may receive another call later this morning.”

Boone and Watauga County saw snowfall overnight as Winter Weather Advisories were issued Watauga and Ashe counties.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said those areas may have seen 3 to 5 inches of snow in the mountains with an inch of snow at lower elevations.

Byrd says highs for Tuesday will only be 43 degrees.