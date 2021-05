ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — In the last few moments, the National Weather Service has wrapped up surveying the storm damage around Alamance County.

The NWS says an EF-1 tornado blew through the area.

Residents are still cleaning up debris from the storm.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the NWS began documenting the damage and the path the storm took starting at around 4:45 p.m.

The Eli Whitney area of Alamance County got the brunt of the storm