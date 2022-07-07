(WGHP) — Heat, humidity, and afternoon thunderstorms. You know the drill.

Heat Advisories will be in effect for Alamance, Chatham, Davie, Montgomery and Rowan counties this afternoon until 7 p.m.

It will be partly cloudy through lunchtime, then we’re expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to develop. They will start to the northwest and tumble across the Piedmont Triad to the southeast. There is a Level 2/Slight Risk today with the primary threats from these storms being from the possibility of damaging winds and flash flooding. Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat indices 100° to 104°.

Quiet weather is expected tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-70s.

Friday, highs will be near 90° with a 60% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The severe weather risk isn’t as high, but isolated storms may produce gusty winds.

A cold front comes in this weekend! Saturday brings another day with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 87°. The coolest day will be Sunday as highs struggle to reach 80°. There is a 50% chance of showers Sunday.

As the new work week begins, get ready for a stark change! For one thing, we’ll be warming up again. Highs Monday and Tuesday will rise through the mid-80s to the lower 90s. Second, we’re going to have very dry weather, so mostly sunny skies take over both days’ forecasts! It’s a short-lived break because by Wednesday, we’re kicking the chance of showers and storms back to 60% with highs in the lower 90s.