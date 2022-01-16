About 47,000 in North Carolina without power with southern central NC hit hardest

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Except for a couple of hundred power outages in Alamance County, the Piedmont Triad has very few as of noon, despite ever treacherous weather conditions.

The constantly updated outages map at the NC Department of Public Safety shows nearly 47,000 statewide.

There were 414 outages in Alamance and 209 in Iredell County. Forsyth County was showing about 50.

These were the conditions in Burlington earlier this morning. There are a few hundred in Alamance County without power. (BURGLINGTON PD)

The preponderance of outages are south and east of the region. Moore County, around Pinehurst, has more than 10,000, and Macon County in the western mountains has about 5,400.

But many totals have been rising in the past hour, as the snowfall changed to sleet and freezing rain and started to accumulate.

Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, posted a statement earlier this morning on his Twitter feed:

“Definitely hearing more sleet mixed in with snow in the last few minutes just before 9:00 a.m. here in Greensboro,” he wrote. “Expecting several hours of sleet and freezing rain, along with high winds, in this area which is a mix for potential power outages.”

Duke earlier this morning had estimated that as many as 750,000 of its customers across North Carolina and South Carolina could lose power because of the storm, which is expected to continue into Monday.