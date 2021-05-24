’90s are on the way’: More hot weather coming to Piedmont Triad this week with a wet cool-down for the weekend

(WGHP) — Had enough heat yet? You’ll need to endure a bit more before temperatures start to drop again.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, Monday’s highs will fall just short of 90 degrees, and Tuesday is expected to hit 85.

It’s Wednesday and Thursday that we’re expected to break that threshold with highs of 91 degrees.

“As the end of the week arrives, we have a more promising chance of showers and thunderstorms,” Byrd said.

The end of the week brings a 40% chance of showers Friday, 50% for Saturday and 30% for Sunday.

“Temperature-wise, Friday is still going to be hot with highs in the upper-80s,” she said. “Highs will be much more comfortable by the weekend, in the mid- to upper-70s.”