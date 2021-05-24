’90s are on the way’: More hot weather coming to Piedmont Triad this week with a wet cool-down for the weekend

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) — Had enough heat yet? You’ll need to endure a bit more before temperatures start to drop again.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, Monday’s highs will fall just short of 90 degrees, and Tuesday is expected to hit 85.

It’s Wednesday and Thursday that we’re expected to break that threshold with highs of 91 degrees.

“As the end of the week arrives, we have a more promising chance of showers and thunderstorms,” Byrd said.

The end of the week brings a 40% chance of showers Friday, 50% for Saturday and 30% for Sunday.

“Temperature-wise, Friday is still going to be hot with highs in the upper-80s,” she said. “Highs will be much more comfortable by the weekend, in the mid- to upper-70s.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter