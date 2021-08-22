4 dead, 5 still missing in western NC county flooded by Tropical Storm Fred

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Haywood County Emergency Services officials say two more people died due to flooding from Tropical Storm Fred in western North Carolina, raising the death toll to four.

Officials are working to identify the victims whose deaths were announced on Friday and notify their families.

Five people remain unaccounted for.

Earlier Friday, officials identified the first two victims in the Cruso area as 86-year-old Frank Mungo and 68-year-old Franklin McKenzie.

In addition, the N.C. Department of Transportation says 23 bridges were closed in western North Carolina on Friday because of the flooding.

