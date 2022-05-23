(WGHP) — Expect quite a bit of rain throughout the day on Monday!

There will be showers and thunderstorms, beginning after lunchtime. There’s a chance for heavy rainfall at times.

By evening hours, expect to have racked up an inch or more of rain in some areas of the Triad. Overnight rain will bring the totals to close to two inches by Tuesday. So your garden will be well-watered, but don’t expect to be able to mow your lawn for the next couple of days.

Tuesday and Wednesday see a sharp drop in the rain chances, but storms are back in the forecast on Thursday.

As wet as the week is promising to be, expect a somewhat dryer, warmer weekend.