15 or more named storms possible over course of 2021 hurricane season, NC State researchers predict

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico nearing Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hurricane could be a doozy this year, according to researchers from North Carolina State University.

NCSU researchers predicts that the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, will see 15 to 18 named storms.

That number is higher than the long-term average which sits at about 11 a year from 1951 to 2020, according to Lian Xie, professor of marine, earth and atmospheric sciences at NC State.

Out of that 15 to 18 storms, researchers believe that seven to nine may progress to becoming hurricanes. The historical average is six.

Two to three of those storms could become major hurricanes.

According to N.C. State, Xie looked at more than 100 years of historical data on Atlantic Ocean hurricane positions and intensity, as well as weather patterns and sea-surface temperatures.

NC State graduate research assistant Xia Sun, graduate student Shahil Shah, and Xipeng Shen, professor of computer science, also contributed to the research.