1-2 inches of snow possible in parts of the Piedmont Saturday night, Sunday morning

Parts of the Piedmont Triad could see some snow over the weekend.

Rain will move into the area Saturday evening, with a rain-snow mix possibly beginning around 11 p.m.

According to Kate Garner in the FOX8 MAX Weather Center, by lunchtime on Sunday and likely well before that, the precipitation will be over.

The Triad is expected to see anywhere from a dusting to two inches of snow, with more to the northwest and less to the southeast.

The mountains could see as much as two to four inches of snow.