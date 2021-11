WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — During FOX8’s 9/11 Remembered 20 Years Later special, Winston-Salem Police Lt. Greg Dorn recounted his time in the Army National Guard, after re-enlisting in the military after the 9/11 attacks.

However, what we didn’t have time to fully detail, were the men Dorn served alongside who never came home.

Today, on the eve of Veterans Day, we share their stories.