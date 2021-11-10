NCWorks offers resources to help veterans find quality jobs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Getting veterans into good jobs is an important undertaking.

An Outreach Program Specialist sat down to discuss what NCWorks Career Center is doing to try and help our veterans find work.

Veterans can visit their NCWorks Career Center and take advantage of the following no-cost services:

Career assessments

Labor market information

Access to training opportunities

Job fairs and workshop information

Job interview preparation

Resume and cover letter assistance

Assistance with NCWorks Online

Access to computers, copiers, faxes

Help applying for federal employment and training programs in which veterans receive priority of services

Female Veteran Table Talk every quarter.

We provide Intensive Career Service to Veterans with Significant Barriers to Employment such as:

A disabled or special disabled veteran with a service-connected disability (entitled to compensation from the VA, or discharged or released from active duty for a service-connected disability)

Homelessness

Recently Separated and unemployed for at least 27 weeks within the last 12 months

Criminal background

No high school diploma or GED

Low Income (meet requirements)

Between 18-24 years old

Find out more information at NCWorks.gov