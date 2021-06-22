Who Killed Jennifer Short?

On Aug. 15, 2002, in the quiet community of Oak Level, Va., someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called an execution-style murder. Their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, was snatched from her bed, setting off a massive search. Heartbreak six weeks later as deputies found her remains 45 minutes away near a North Carolina creek. Here is their story, in words, photos, video and podcasts.

The Murder of Tom Fogleman

On January 23, 2002, 61-year-old Tom Fogleman was brutally murdered in the country store his father built in 1940, in Snow Camp, NC. News of the killing rocked the Alamance County community and sparked heavy coverage of the murder within several news organizations. Over the next several years, numerous detectives worked the case, but failed to solve it. In February 2021, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office sent out another press release, continuing to ask for the public’s help in the case, shortly after it was assigned to a new detective, who had never previously heard of the murder. In this episode of A Country Store Killing, we look back at the day Tom was killed and become acquainted with some of Tom’s closest remaining family members.

The people of Snow Camp and Alamance County, NC, knew the Fogleman family well. The customers and neighbors of the family’s country store also knew of their firstborn, Tom, having watched him grow up from boy to man. Those who knew him best, however, are the people who grew up alongside him and the people he watched grow up.

A handful of different detectives have walked into Tom Fogleman’s family’s home over the years, as the investigation changed hands and the evidence piled up. We met the latest detective to have the case land on her desk, got an idea of how daunting a task she’s now assigned to, and found out how optimistic she is that she’ll be the person who finds the answers people have been asking for since January 2002.

In the days and weeks after Tom Fogleman was found beaten to death, a sense of fear emerged within the Fogleman family and surrounding community. Nearly two decades after his family was forced to clean up the blood left behind; the lingering effects of his unsolved homicide remain. We investigate how his death changed the way his family functioned, and how the remaining members function, to this day.