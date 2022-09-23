WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of two lanes on US-52 was closed due to a vehicle fire, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closure was in effect near Exit 103 for South Main Street.

As a result of the closure, there is heavy traffic congestion on US-52 between Interstate 40 and the South Main Street exit.

Police say they are also investigating a crash on US-52 near West Clemmonsville Road, which also is causing a lane closure.

The road reopened as of 4:20 p.m.

Police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and choose alternate routes of travel.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.