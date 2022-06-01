GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the two lanes on US-421 South will be closed for the next few hours on Wednesday due to a car crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 197 on the J.M. Hunt Jr Expressway near Exit 197 for Interstate 85.

Area of the crash (courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The closure began at 11:05 a.m. and NCDOT originally expected it to last until around 3:05 p.m. That has since been extended to 7:05 p.m. The expected impact on traffic is considered to be high.

There is no information available as to what caused the crash at this time.