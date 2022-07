WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The two right lanes of US-421 North were closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 237, near Exit 237 for Silas Creek Parkway/NC-67.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 1:20 p.m. and lasted until 1:44 p.m.

There is no word as to what caused the crash available at this time.