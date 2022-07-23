WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The on-ramp from Interstate 40 West onto US-421 North was closed following a crash in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 189 on the ramp of Exit 188 near I-40.

The area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

Maps show that there is construction happening in the area near the crash, it is not clear if the construction area played a role in the crash.

The closure began at 1:18 p.m. and lasted until 2:20 p.m.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the condition of anyone involved.