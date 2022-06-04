FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash has closed all of US-421 in Forsyth County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 242 near Lewisville heading North into Forsyth County.

Area of the crash (courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The closure began at 6:37 p.m. and NCDOT expects for it to last until around 9:37 p.m. The impact on traffic is expected to be high as well.

The following suggested detour is being recommended for anyone who must travel through the closed down section of US-421:

Motorists are advised to take Exit 242 to Lewisville Clemmons Road

Continue straight to Lewisville Clemmons Road, and follow Lewisville Clemmons Road to Shallowford Road

Turn left onto Shallowford Road, follow Shallowford Road to Williams Road

Continue around the round about to Williams Road, follow Williams Road to the on-ramps for US 421

Then take the on-ramp to re-access US 421 at Exit 244

There is no information available at this time related to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved.