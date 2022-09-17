GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US-29 South is closed entirely following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the High Point Police Department.

An HPPD rep tells FOX8 that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and that a helicopter was called to airlift an unknown number of people to the hospital for treatment.

The road is shut down entirely and police say there is currently no estimate as to when the road will be reopening.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure began at 2:33 p.m. and is in effect near the exit for Baker Road.

PC: Jessica Beeson

DOT is en route to help divert traffic and provide detour options for those traveling through the affected area.

Police are setting up a drone and doing traffic reconstruction.

This is a developing story and there is no further information available at this time.