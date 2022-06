RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on US-220 Business shut down both directions of the highway on Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The road is closed near Asheboro in the area of Painter Road, Pisgah Covered Bridge Road and US-220.

Area of the crash (courtesy of OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 2:45 p.m. and is expected to last until around 4:45 p.m. NCDOT estimates that the impact on traffic in the area will be high.

There is no word as to what caused the crash available at this time.