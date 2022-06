GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two out of three lanes on Interstate 40 West in Greensboro were closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash happened at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for East Gate City Boulevard.

Area of the crash (courtesy of OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 5:17 p.m., and the lanes were reopened around 6:26 p.m.

There is no word on the condition of anyone involved in the crash.