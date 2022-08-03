GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of South O Henry Boulevard is closed following a crash early Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred on South O Henry Boulevard, near the intersection of East Florida Street. Nearby landmarks include Dudley High School and East Gate City Boulevard.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

The closure began at 5:18 p.m. and is expected to last until 7:18 p.m. The anticipated impact on traffic is high.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.