RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash shut down a lane on Interstate 85 South, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 111 near Archdale and Exit 111 for North and South Main Street.

Area of the crash (courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributor)

The closure started at 12:28 p.m. and lasted until 1:55 p.m.

The expected impact on traffic is considered to be high.

There is no information available as to what caused the crash at this time.