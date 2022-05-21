FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will be closing several lanes and ramps on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County throughout Sunday and Monday.

The closures are a part of NCDOT’s ongoing rehabilitation and bridge preservation project.

The following nightly closures are scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

On May 22 and 23, one of two lanes of I-40 West is scheduled to be closed from Highway 66 to Union Cross Road.

On May 22 and 23, one of two lanes of the I-40 West exit ramp (Exit 188) to U.S. 421 North is scheduled to be closed.

On May 22 and 23, two of three lanes of I-40 East are scheduled to be closed at the bridge over Hanes Mall Boulevard.

On May 22 and 23, one of two lanes of I-40 East is scheduled to be closed from I-74 to High Point Road.

On May 22, the I-74 exit ramp onto I-40 East will be closed with a signed detour.

The following nightly closures are scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning:

On May 22, the ramp from Peters Creek Parkway to I-40 West will be closed with a signed detour.

On May 22 and 23, two of the six lanes of the Peters Creek Parkway bridge traveling north are scheduled to be closed.

On May 22 and 23, two of three lanes of the Peters Creek Parkway bridge traveling south are scheduled to be closed.

Note that all closures are subject to change based on weather conditions.

NCDOT encourages drivers to consider detours for delays caused by the closures and to drive through the work zones with caution.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.