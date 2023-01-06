WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Silas Creek Parkway will remain closed through Friday and the rest of the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department.

The closure is currently affecting the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in between the intersections of Miller Street and Lockland Avenue.

Area of the closure (Google Maps)

The closures began in the area on Thursday as crews did repairs on a water main in the area. Forsyth Technical Community College is a prominent landmark in the area of the lane closures.

The repairs to the water main have been completed. However, more time is needed to finish road work and paving in the area.

One of the southbound lanes was reopened for travel sometime on Friday afternoon and will remain open through the weekend.

Both southbound lanes will close again on Monday morning and remain closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Detours will be in place and drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid the closures.