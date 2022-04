WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The 400 block of Olive Street between Townley Street and Upton Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 11.

400 block of Olive Street

Near Winston-Salem Cinemas, a contractor will be in the area removing a tree during the closure.

The contractor will be responsible for all traffic control.