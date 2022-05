LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 South in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 84 close to NC-150.

Area of the crash courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributors

The crash delays began at around 1:33 p.m. and the NCDOT says the expected impact on traffic is high. The closure lasted until 2:05 p.m.

There is no information on what caused the crash, who was involved or their condition at this time.