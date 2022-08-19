ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several southbound lanes have reopened in York County hours after a crash involving an overturned tanker truck, officials said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near exit 82, close to where the interstate crosses the Catawba River.

Deputies said two lanes had reopened as of 11:40 a.m., but warned that traffic would take time to recover.

Fuel cleanup crews responded to the scene to clear the roadway.

I-77 Tanker Crash (York County Sheriff’s Office)

Troopers said that the fuel had to be pumped into another tanker before it can be uprighted and moved – a task that could took several hours.

Deputies said there were no deaths related to the crash as of, but several injuries were reported.