FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One of two lanes will be closed for around a three-mile stretch on US-421 on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The closure will last from 8 a.m.-to-5 p.m. on Friday and will be in effect from Mile Marker 246 to Mile Marker 249, more specifically from Shallowford Road to the Yadkin River.

The affected area of US-421 (Google Maps)

The expected impact on traffic is high, so consider a detour if your travel plans involve going through the area tomorrow.