DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way.

The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic congestion on I-85 South.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

This is a developing story.