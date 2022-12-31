ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County.

The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. and saw four of the five lanes on the highway being shut down.

The lanes have since reopened but the right shoulder remains closed and traffic remains slow in the area of the crash.

The rainy conditions throughout the Triad can be seen on the roadway.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.